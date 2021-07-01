1 person trapped after building collapse in Washington DC

WASHINGTON D.C., (WWBT) - Fire crews in Washington D.C. are working to rescue a person trapped after a building collapsed.

DC Fire and EMS said a building under construction in the 900 block of Kennedy Street fully collapsed.

Several other workers who were injured have been removed from the site.

Two adjacent homes were evacuated.

Update building collapse 900 block Kennedy St NW. #DCsBravest are engaged in active rescue effort to reach and removed 1 trapped worker. We have removed several other workers who were injured & evacuated 2 adjacent homes. pic.twitter.com/qCRvLrgmR7 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 1, 2021

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.