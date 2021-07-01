1 person trapped after building collapse in Washington DC
WASHINGTON D.C., (WWBT) - Fire crews in Washington D.C. are working to rescue a person trapped after a building collapsed.
DC Fire and EMS said a building under construction in the 900 block of Kennedy Street fully collapsed.
Several other workers who were injured have been removed from the site.
Two adjacent homes were evacuated.
This is a developing story.
