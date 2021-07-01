Healthcare Pros
1 person trapped after building collapse in Washington DC

Fire crews in Washington D.C. are working to rescue a person trapped after a building collapsed.
Fire crews in Washington D.C. are working to rescue a person trapped after a building collapsed.(DC Fire and EMS)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C., (WWBT) - Fire crews in Washington D.C. are working to rescue a person trapped after a building collapsed.

DC Fire and EMS said a building under construction in the 900 block of Kennedy Street fully collapsed.

Several other workers who were injured have been removed from the site.

Two adjacent homes were evacuated.

This is a developing story.

