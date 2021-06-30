Healthcare Pros
Woman charged with trying to steal catalytic converter from church van

Kaitlyin Danielle Frazier
Kaitlyin Danielle Frazier(Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
POWHATAN Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a woman with trying to steal a catalytic converter from a church van.

Around 9:20 a.m. on June 30, officials said a sheriff’s deputy was on patrol when he interrupted a woman stealing a catalytic converter from an Mt. Calvary Baptist Church van.

Kaitlyin Danielle Frazier, 27, of Charlottesville, was charged with intentionally destroy or deface a vehicle, possession of burglary tools, tampering with and removing parts of a vehicle and buy or receive from another person stolen property.

The sheriff’s office said Frazier is known to have traveled to several counties in a red/burgundy 2009 Pontiac Sunfire. Any jurisdictions with similar crimes is asked to call Det. Joyner at (804) 598-5656.

Deputies continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

