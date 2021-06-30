USPS to host job fair this week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Postal Service is hosting a job fair this week.

The fair will be on July 2 at the Charlottesville Post Office, located at 1155 Seminole Trail from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Attendees will have the opportunity to talk to postal officials and hear a firsthand description of the job and the openings available.

In a press release, the Postal Service said they are looking to hire people to work in Charlottesville and its surrounding areas.

In order to apply the applicants must pass a drug screening and criminal background check, have a driver’s license with two clean years of driving and prove they are a citizen or permanent resident of the U.S. Applicant are also asked to bring a work history.

For more information on USPS and job openings, visit their website here.

