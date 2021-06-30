Healthcare Pros
USPS to host job fair this week

The Postal Service said they are looking to hire people to work in Charlottesville and its surrounding areas.(KALB)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Postal Service is hosting a job fair this week.

on July 2 at the Charlottesville Post Office, 1155 Seminole trail.

The fair will be on July 2 at the Charlottesville Post Office, located at 1155 Seminole Trail from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Attendees will have the opportunity to talk to postal officials and hear a firsthand description of the job and the openings available.

In a press release, the Postal Service said they are looking to hire people to work in Charlottesville and its surrounding areas.

In order to apply the applicants must pass a drug screening and criminal background check, have a driver’s license with two clean years of driving and prove they are a citizen or permanent resident of the U.S. Applicant are also asked to bring a work history.

For more information on USPS and job openings, visit their website here.

