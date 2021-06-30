Three guinea pigs rescued from fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire Department responded to an apartment fire around 11:20 this morning at Nutmeg Court.

Crews saw smoke and found a fire in the kitchen area.

Three guinea pigs were rescued by the crew, according to a tweet from the Richmond Fire Department.

WORKING FIRE: At approx 11:32a, crews responded to 5432 Nutmeg Ct for an apt fire. Once on scene, they saw smoke coming from the structure & fire in the kitchen area. They quickly knocked it down. @VARedCross requested to assist 1 adult & 2 children. Crews rescued 3 guinea pigs. pic.twitter.com/oFIv8RwxFa — Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) June 30, 2021

The VA Red Cross was requested by the department to assist the adult and children living at the apartment.

