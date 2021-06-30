Healthcare Pros
Advertisement

Three guinea pigs rescued from fire in Richmond

Guinea Pigs rescued from a fire in Richmond
Guinea Pigs rescued from a fire in Richmond(Richmond Fire Department)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire Department responded to an apartment fire around 11:20 this morning at Nutmeg Court.

Crews saw smoke and found a fire in the kitchen area.

Three guinea pigs were rescued by the crew, according to a tweet from the Richmond Fire Department.

The VA Red Cross was requested by the department to assist the adult and children living at the apartment.

