Three guinea pigs rescued from fire in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire Department responded to an apartment fire around 11:20 this morning at Nutmeg Court.
Crews saw smoke and found a fire in the kitchen area.
Three guinea pigs were rescued by the crew, according to a tweet from the Richmond Fire Department.
WORKING FIRE: At approx 11:32a, crews responded to 5432 Nutmeg Ct for an apt fire. Once on scene, they saw smoke coming from the structure & fire in the kitchen area. They quickly knocked it down. @VARedCross requested to assist 1 adult & 2 children. Crews rescued 3 guinea pigs. pic.twitter.com/oFIv8RwxFa— Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) June 30, 2021
The VA Red Cross was requested by the department to assist the adult and children living at the apartment.
