Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

State Fair of Virginia returns in fall 2021 with fan favorites!

The state fair will run from September 24 through October 3 at The Meadow Event Park.
The state fair will run from September 24 through October 3 at The Meadow Event Park.(Pixabay)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The State Fair of Virginia will be returning for fall 2021.

The fair will return with fan favorites such as midway rides, racing pigs, live music, chainsaw artist Ben Risney and two nights of rodeo. Artist, culinary and horticulture contests will also take place at the fair.

Safety guidelines will be put in place for guests to follow.

The state fair will run from September 24 through October 3 at The Meadow Event Park.

Ticket sales online will begin on September 1. For ticket information and other details, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

On July 1st, adults 21 and older in Virginia will legally be allowed to possess up to an ounce...
Marijuana possession will be legal July 1 | What you need to know
Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
A look at Virginia’s new laws taking effect on July 1
In Virginia, the only people required to wear masks are those who are not fully vaccinated.
Virginia not changing face mask requirements as Delta variant spreads
Richmond Police investigating after officer shot
Richmond police identify man killed in quadruple shooting
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. as clubs in the area of 20th St. and E Broad Street were...
Police identify man shot, killed in Richmond over weekend

Latest News

Managing financial stress
Ways to manage financial stress
Ways to manage financial stress
Ways to manage financial stress
Coyote
Board of Wildlife Resources accepting comments on proposed regulation for coyote, furbearer hunting
Over the last decade, there have been several high-profile cases of local failures with limited...
A new state office aims to address longstanding gaps in Virginia’s foster care system