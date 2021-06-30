Healthcare Pros
St. Christopher’s O’Ferrall named Gatorade Virginia Baseball Player of the Year

St. Christopher's School logo(St. Christopher's School)
By Marc Davis
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - St. Christopher’s shortstop Griffin O’Ferrall put together a strong senior campaign and now he’s adding a prestigious honor to his list of accolades.

O’Ferrall was named Gatorade Virginia Baseball Player of the Year on Tuesday, the first student-athlete from St. Christopher’s to earn the Gatorade honor in any sport. The award factors in athletic excellence, academic performance and character on and off the field.

The senior shortstop earned Co-VISAA Player of the Year status after leading the Saints to a 22-1 record and a Virginia Prep League title. O’Ferrall posted a .449 batting average with five home runs, 26 RBI and 20 stolen bases. He struck out just three times in 97 plate appearances, helping St. Christopher’s to a state runner-up showing. He’ll head to Charlottesville in the fall to continue his academic and baseball career at UVA.

According to the Gatorade press release, O’Ferrall is also active in his community, volunteering in the area for The Healing Place, a long-term, peer-driven residential recovery program, and he assisted in relief efforts following Hurricane Harvey.

This marks the second Richmond-area player to earn Gatorade Virginia Baseball Player of the Year honors in as many years. Benedictine’s Jay Woolfolk pulled in the award last season, and he will be teammates with this year’s winner at Virginia come the fall (Woolfolk will also play football).

O’Ferrall is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Player of the Year award which will be presented next month.

