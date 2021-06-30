Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Short-staffed Waffle House crew gets help from tired officers

Officers helped get a struggling Waffle house back up and running Sunday
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Dandridge Waffle House received unexpected help from six Jefferson County correctional officers over the weekend.

Sergeant Johnathan Bright told WVLT News the crew visits the restaurant every week after a 12-hour shift. Bright said the popular breakfast place was closed for the first time when they arrived. A waitress apparently told them several employees walked out mid-shift early Sunday morning, leaving behind piles of dirty dishes, overflowing trash and a short staff.

“There wasn’t a single clean dish insight,” said Bright. “There was one elderly woman in there. I had never seen (her), but she has really bad arthritis in her hands. Looking at her, it hurt her to work a broom. So, I was like we need to help them.’

The officers said for two hours they cleaned, took orders and got the restaurant back up and running.

“We were cleaning the toilets, the sinks -- everything from top down,” Tracy Roberts said.

Why’d they do it? The officers said they understand a tough job.

“It’s stressful for us in the jail, because once these people are arrested and brought in they’re mad. They’re upset and we have to talk them down once they get there,” Corporal Kayla Gabbard said.

Waffle House did not comment, but sheriff Jeff Coffey said he’s proud of his team and challenged everyone to perform a random act of kindness to “make the world a better place.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On July 1st, adults 21 and older in Virginia will legally be allowed to possess up to an ounce...
Marijuana possession will be legal July 1 | What you need to know
Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
A look at Virginia’s new laws taking effect on July 1
In Virginia, the only people required to wear masks are those who are not fully vaccinated.
Virginia not changing face mask requirements as Delta variant spreads
Richmond Police investigating after officer shot
Richmond police identify man killed in quadruple shooting
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. as clubs in the area of 20th St. and E Broad Street were...
Police identify man shot, killed in Richmond over weekend

Latest News

Guinea Pigs rescued from a fire in Richmond
Three guinea pigs rescued from fire in Richmond
Man arrested for robbery at Henrico drive-thru following separate incident
Valves of COVID-19 vaccines flow onto a conveyor belt.
Over 4.3 million Virginians fully vaccinated | Over 9 million doses administered
Learn more on NBC12's "How We Got Here" podcast.
On This Day: Statue of Bill “Bojangles” Robinson erected in Richmond
Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Police: Chesterfield parents charged after child found dead in freezer