RPD host National Night Out | Registration is now open

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department announced that registration is open for National Night Out.

National Night Out is a city-wide party that aims to bring police and neighbors together in support of crime prevention and drug prevention.

The event will be on Aug. 3, and people planning to host a party are asked to register their event here.

In addition to the main event, there will also be a National Night Out Kickoff Event on July 31 from noon to 3 p.m, at the Walmart Supercenter, located on 2410 Shelia Lane.

At this event, officers and first responders will be handing out material on crime prevention as well as hosting raffles and giveaways.

