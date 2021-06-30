Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

RPD host National Night Out | Registration is now open

National Night Out
National Night Out(Richmond Police Department)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department announced that registration is open for National Night Out.

National Night Out is a city-wide party that aims to bring police and neighbors together in support of crime prevention and drug prevention.

The event will be on Aug. 3, and people planning to host a party are asked to register their event here.

In addition to the main event, there will also be a National Night Out Kickoff Event on July 31 from noon to 3 p.m, at the Walmart Supercenter, located on 2410 Shelia Lane.

At this event, officers and first responders will be handing out material on crime prevention as well as hosting raffles and giveaways.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

On July 1st, adults 21 and older in Virginia will legally be allowed to possess up to an ounce...
Marijuana possession will be legal July 1 | What you need to know
Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
A look at Virginia’s new laws taking effect on July 1
In Virginia, the only people required to wear masks are those who are not fully vaccinated.
Virginia not changing face mask requirements as Delta variant spreads
Richmond Police investigating after officer shot
Richmond police identify man killed in quadruple shooting
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. as clubs in the area of 20th St. and E Broad Street were...
Police identify man shot, killed in Richmond over weekend

Latest News

The Postal Service said they are looking to hire people to work in Charlottesville and its...
USPS to host job fair this week
Richmond Folk Festival 2021
Richmond Folk Festival returns this fall
The state fair will run from September 24 through October 3 at The Meadow Event Park.
State Fair of Virginia returns in fall 2021 with fan favorites!
Managing financial stress
Ways to manage financial stress