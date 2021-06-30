Richmond homeless population doubles in last year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s homeless population has doubled in the last year mostly due to the pandemic.

“I’ve just had a rough time in life,” Christian Parker said.

Parker and his wife are looking for a break. They’re part of a growing number of people experiencing homelessness in Richmond which now stands at 800.

“We’re just trying our best. You know, had jobs and vehicles, everything and it just all kind of fell apart,” Parker said.

Parker served in The United States Navy for nine years and now suffers from PTSD. His wife, Raina Gonzales, has stage two cancer.

They currently live in one of the city’s emergency homeless shelters established during the pandemic, The Days Inn on Midlothian Turnpike. It houses more than 200, including 70 children right now.

“We both had good jobs. But you know, I think the pandemic has just, I don’t know what it’s done to people, but jobs we’ve gotten were shut down,” Gonzales said.

Due to their circumstances, they have to be out of The Days Inn by Friday. They’re on a list for an apartment through the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, but there’s a long line. Right now, their only option is to move into their car.

“We need to find a permanent year-round solution for these individuals. We need it yesterday, so the sense of urgency for us is great,” said Stephanie Lynch, Richmond City Councilor.

Wednesday, Daily Planet Health Services, in conjunction with United Healthcare, put on a health event for those at The Days Inn, connecting people here with services they need to get back on their feet.

“If we look at year over year the number of homeless in Richmond has doubled from 2019 to 2020 and we don’t see that number decreasing this year. We see it increasing,” said Sarah Turner, Director of Development, Daily Planet Health Services.

Currently, the city could have some solutions by the winter. Portions of a $5.8 million grant could be used to find a property for a shelter, among other services. That grant money for the city could also be used for rent subsidies and for other organizations helping, like The Salvation Army. But for Parker and Gonzales, the clock is ticking.

“And then put this on them, put an extra stress on them you know what I mean,” said Gonzales.

