Richmond Folk Festival returns this fall

Richmond Folk Festival 2021
Richmond Folk Festival 2021
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Folk Festival is returning, in person, on Oct. 8 to 10.

This will be the 17th anniversary of the festival that features a variety of American cultures through music, dance, traditional crafts, story-telling and food.

Hosted by Venture Richmond and other partners, this free event will have six stages around Richmond’s riverfront.

“This year more than ever we may find a reason to celebrate each other’s traditions and cultures,” Stephen Lecky, Director of Events at Venture Richmond, said. “We are looking forward to showcasing downtown Richmond’s riverfront once again for a beautiful weekend of music, food and crafts to provide an open, outdoor, safe space for people to enjoy the Richmond Folk Festival.”

The festival’s organizers announced six artists who will be performing.

  • Joanie Madden & Cherish the Ladies (Irish) Yonkers, New York
  • Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper (bluegrass) Charlestown, Indiana
  • Nava Persian Trio (Persian santour) Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • Plena Es (bomba y plena) Sunrise, Florida
  • Rare Essence (go-go) Washington, D.C.
  • Sean Jones “Dizzy Spellz” feat. Brinae Ali (jazz, hip hop, and tap dance) Baltimore, Maryland

For more on the festival and the artist visit their website here.

The festivals hours are different each day:

  • Friday, October 8 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 9 from 1:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, October 10 from 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

More information regarding COVID-19 safety guidelines will be released closer to the event.

