News to Know for June 30: State of Emergency ends today; Free vaccines to Henrico students; Mostly sunny day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top stories before you start the day!

Today Is The Hottest Day Of The Week!

Today will be mostly sunny, hot and humid. Heat index near 100°.

Highs in the mid 90s.

State Of Emergency Ends

Virginia’s state of emergency - declared over a year ago as the pandemic was gaining momentum - expires this week.

It was March 12, 2020, when Northam declared the state of emergency, stepping up the state’s response to COVID-19.

Virginia ended all COVID-19 mitigation measures on May 28th, and although the state of emergency is also ending, Northam said he remains concerned that many Virginians are still unvaccinated.

Northam said he is excited that children between the ages of 12 and 15 are now eligible for vaccination. And he said he expects the FDA to permit vaccinations for children five and older in the next few weeks.

Update On Delta Variant

During a COVID-19 response update at city hall, the state vaccine coordinator also addressed virus variant concerns. Dr. Danny Avula says the delta variant now makes up about a quarter of all new cases in the country.

The World Health Organization now recommends masking up due to variants, even if you are fully vaccinated.

(WBRC)

But, Dr. Avula says here at home, vaccine access combined with rates and low daily COVID-19 cases are important factors not seen in other parts of the world.

As for a potential booster shot, Dr . Avula firmly said, based on the science so far, that likely won’t be needed until 2022.

Kroger Giveaway

In another effort to get Virginians vaccinated, Kroger is rolling out a $5 million ‘Community Immunity’ Giveaway Program.

(Allie Hennard)

Anyone who already has their dose or goes to get one through Kroger’s Pharmacy will have the chance to win $1 million or free groceries for a year.

Kroger is set to announce full details of the giveaway on June 30 at 9 a.m.

Henrico Middle School Vaccines

Henrico County Public Schools and the Virginia Department of Health are partnering to provide free vaccinations to students with their Walk-in Summer Comprehensive Vaccination Clinics.

Students who are 12 or older will have the opportunity to get vaccinated for COVID-19, tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, HPV and meningococcal virus.

(NBC Nebraska)

Students can get up to four vaccinations at one time or spread them out over the clinic dates. No appointments are needed. Forms are available at the clinics, in the school’s front offices or ahead of time online here.

For a list of clinic dates and times, click here.

Mayor Stoney On George Wythe Construction

Mayor Stoney addressed the growing drama surrounding the construction of a new George Wythe High School during a coronavirus briefing at city hall Tuesday.

“It’s always disappointing when adults are not able to get around the table and come up with a solution that will allow our kids to succeed ... I may have lost faith in the school board, but I full faith in the community at George Wythe.”

Richmond school board votes to hold community meeting for George Wythe High School

The mayor says together they could get it done by 2025, but if the board takes full control it would likely be delayed until 2027. He’s now urging concerned parents to make their voices heard at the upcoming public meeting.

The meeting is set for the week of July 12 - An exact date and time has not been announced.

12th Person Found Dead In Condo Collapse

Another victim was recovered Tuesday, bringing the confirmed death toll to 12, with 149 people still unaccounted for.

Also Tuesday, the White House announced that President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden would travel to Surfside on Thursday.

Work at the site has been deliberate and treacherous. The pancake collapse of the building left layer upon layer of intertwined debris, frustrating efforts to reach anyone who may have survived in a pocket of space. (Source: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue via CNN)

Late in the afternoon, rescue officials sounded a horn for a second time during the day’s work, signaling an approaching storm with lightning. Workers temporarily evacuated.

Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said the work has been extremely difficult, but “we’re out here 110%.”

Marijuana-Related Criminal Records

On Thursday, Virginia will legalize simple possession of marijuana, allowing adults 21 and up to possess up to one ounce of pot for personal use. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam believes this legalization will provide an opportunity to further criminal justice reforms around the Commonwealth.

Under the state’s Cannabis in Virginia website, the state says the law will also lay out a timeline for state agencies to seal marijuana-related records, but it could take time.

(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)

Starting July 1, 2021, the state says all records of misdemeanor possession with intent to distribute marijuana arrests, charges, and convictions will be automatically sealed from public view in the Virginia State Police’s systems.

This follows the sealing of simple possession of marijuana records, which the state says were completed in 2020.

Fireworks Ordinance

The City of Richmond issued a fireworks ordinance and safety reminder ahead of the fourth of July this Sunday.

Fireworks are prohibited in the City of Richmond except for professionals with permits.

(Pixabay)

According to a press release, “Illegally discharging fireworks is a violation of the Virginia Statewide Fire Prevention Code and is considered a Class 1 misdemeanor. Anyone caught can be subject to penalties of up to $2,500 for each offense and/or up-to a year in jail.”

The city warns that fireworks can be dangerous and cause thousands of injuries every year. For a list of upcoming Fourth of July celebrations, click here.

Final Thought

If you don’t have time for things that matter, stop doing things that don’t - Courtney Carver

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.