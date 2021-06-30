A new state office aims to address longstanding gaps in Virginia’s foster care system

For decades, there’s often been nowhere to turn if something goes wrong in Virginia’s foster care system, a sprawling program administered through 120 local agencies — all with their own policies and operating procedures.

While there is a state Department of Social Services, officials have historically said they have little authority to intervene when local problems arise.

“It’s been a huge problem that families don’t really have a way to complain,” said Betty Wade Coyle, executive director emeritus of Prevent Child Abuse Hampton Roads.

A new state office is aimed at addressing those concerns. Last week. Gov. Ralph Northam announced the appointment of Virginia’s first Children’s Ombudsman, who will lead an agency focused on receiving — and investigating — complaints within the foster care system. Establishing the office has been a long-time goal for child welfare advocates, but 2020 marked the first time that state lawmakers allocated funding for it.

“When you think about the child welfare system, you’re often talking about removing children from their homes,” said Ali Faruk, the director of public policy for the nonprofit Families Forward Virginia. “And if it’s not done correctly, there’s nowhere to go besides the very agency that handled the case.”

Over the last decade, there have been several high-profile cases of local failures with limited state oversight, including Richmond — where social workers left children in dangerous situations to keep foster care numbers low — and Rockbridge County, where a supervisor allegedly shred reports of child abuse.

Advocates say addressing those inadequacies requires a strong understanding of agencies and the reality of their day-to-day work. To lead the office, Northam tapped Eric J. Reynolds, an attorney with more than a decade of local experience. At the start of his career, Reynolds spent 12 years as a parent representative and guardian ad litem, a lawyer who represents a child’s best interest in welfare cases. He later joined the Office of the Attorney General, where he represented many of the state’s child-serving agencies, including the Department of Social Services, Office of Children’s Services and Department of Medical Assistance Services, which oversees the administration of Virginia’s Medicaid program.

“It’s been sort of a progression in my career from practicing and advocating for children at the local level and then being able to take that experience with me,” Reynolds said. His last position was as a staff attorney for the Court Improvement Program at the Virginia Supreme Court, which focuses specifically on improving outcomes in cases involving children.

That breadth of experience is largely viewed as an asset in the world of child welfare. Advocates in Virginia are often frustrated by the stratification of children’s services, spread across dozens of social service departments and multiple state agencies. The judicial system plays a large role in foster care cases, as do private providers — including group homes and treatment centers where a significant number of foster children are placed.

