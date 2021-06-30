Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Mini Statue of Liberty arrives in New York City

France sent a mini Statue of Liberty to the United States to strengthen ties between the two...
France sent a mini Statue of Liberty to the United States to strengthen ties between the two countries.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - Lady Liberty is getting a visit from her little sister!

A second Statue of Liberty arrived at New York Harbor on Wednesday.

It is made from the same plaster mold as the 1878 original, but it is not as big as the first one.

The smaller statue is only 9 feet tall and weighs 1,000 pounds.

A crew of French officers followed the same path of the original one to deliver it from Marseille to New York.

It is a gift from France and will first go on display on Ellis Island before it heads to Washington D.C., where it will be on display for 10 years.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On July 1st, adults 21 and older in Virginia will legally be allowed to possess up to an ounce...
Marijuana possession will be legal July 1 | What you need to know
Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
A look at Virginia’s new laws taking effect on July 1
In Virginia, the only people required to wear masks are those who are not fully vaccinated.
Virginia not changing face mask requirements as Delta variant spreads
Richmond Police investigating after officer shot
Richmond police identify man killed in quadruple shooting
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. as clubs in the area of 20th St. and E Broad Street were...
Police identify man shot, killed in Richmond over weekend

Latest News

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is moving to form the select committee after Senate Republicans...
House votes to launch new probe of Jan. 6 insurrection
Kaitlyin Danielle Frazier
Woman charged with trying to steal catalytic converter from church van
Crews continue to search for 147 people unaccounted for after a condo collapsed near Miami.
Crews continue to search for 147 people unaccounted for after a condo collapsed near Miami
The Chesterfield County Fair returns
Chesterfield County Fair returns