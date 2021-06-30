Healthcare Pros
Mayor Stoney ‘may have lost faith in school board’ over George Wythe construction

Richmond school board votes to hold community meeting for George Wythe High School
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Stoney addressed the growing drama surrounding the construction of a new George Wythe High School during a coronavirus briefing at city hall Tuesday.

The night before, the school board seemed unwilling to accept Stoney’s compromise to work together and get the building built sooner. Instead of moving forward with the mayor’s plan, the board voted to hold a meeting for community members concerned about the construction timeline.

The mayor says together they could get it done by 2025, but if the board takes full control it would likely be delayed until 2027. He’s now urging concerned parents to make their voices heard at the upcoming public meeting.

“It’s always disappointing when adults are not able to get around the table and come up with a solution that will allow our kids to succeed ... I may have lost faith in the school board, but I full faith in the community at George Wythe.”

The meeting is set for the week of July 12 - An exact date and time has not been announced.

