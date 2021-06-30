Managing financial stress

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 84% of Americans are experiencing financial stress due to COVID, according to a 2020 survey from the National Endowment for Financial Education.

So how do you overcome money related stress?

Cherry Dale a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union says to schedule a time to review all of your finances.

Get real with yourself and any others in your household regarding your money situation. It is important to communicate with others, even your children.

And Dale says acknowledge the small wins. If you were struggling to pay a bill last month-- but were easily able to meet it this month-- that’s a win. “And if we can really focus in on what we are controlling with our finances and letting go of some of the things that we can’t control-- holding yourself in your family members accountable-- it will get you on the way to overall better financial health,” said Dale.

Dale also says to pull your credit report each week-- you can do that now Under the cares Act from annualcreditreport.com

It’s not going to give the credit score, but it will show you any activity on your account and how much you owe.

so you can make an informed plan.

