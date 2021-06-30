Healthcare Pros
Man Expected to Recover After Shooting in Henrico

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:19 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are working to find out who shot a man on East Laburnum Avenue overnight Tuesday.

Officers responded to the scene around 11 p.m. and found one man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

So far police have not released any information about a potential suspect. If you have any information about what happened, you’re asked to call Henrico Police.

