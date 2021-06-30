Man arrested for robbery at Henrico drive-thru following separate incident

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man was arrested for a January armed robbery at a Henrico drive-thru after being taken to jail for a separate incident in February.

On Jan. 25, police say a man robbed store employees with a weapon at a drive-thru in the 4900 block of W. Broad Street. He was able to flee the scene on foot.

However, following a separate arrest on Feb. 2, police identified 19-year-old Rhaquez Clayton as the suspect in the January robbery.

Clayton remains behind bars without bond.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.