Man arrested for robbery at Henrico drive-thru following separate incident

By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man was arrested for a January armed robbery at a Henrico drive-thru after being taken to jail for a separate incident in February.

On Jan. 25, police say a man robbed store employees with a weapon at a drive-thru in the 4900 block of W. Broad Street. He was able to flee the scene on foot.

However, following a separate arrest on Feb. 2, police identified 19-year-old Rhaquez Clayton as the suspect in the January robbery.

Clayton remains behind bars without bond.

