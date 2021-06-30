Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Kroger encouraging vaccinations by giving away $1 million, free groceries

Anyone who already has their dose or goes to get one through Kroger’s Pharmacy will have the...
Anyone who already has their dose or goes to get one through Kroger’s Pharmacy will have the chance to win $1 million or free groceries for a year.(Madeline Edwards)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In another effort to get Virginians vaccinated, Kroger is rolling out a $5 million ‘Community Immunity’ Giveaway Program. Anyone who already has their dose or goes to get one through Kroger’s Pharmacy will have the chance to win $1 million or free groceries for a year.

Residents can get a vaccine at any Kroger location in the area without an appointment.

Kroger is set to announce full details of the giveaway on June 30 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

On July 1st, adults 21 and older in Virginia will legally be allowed to possess up to an ounce...
Marijuana possession will be legal July 1 | What you need to know
Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
A look at Virginia’s new laws taking effect on July 1
In Virginia, the only people required to wear masks are those who are not fully vaccinated.
Virginia not changing face mask requirements as Delta variant spreads
Richmond Police investigating after officer shot
Richmond police identify man killed in quadruple shooting
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. as clubs in the area of 20th St. and E Broad Street were...
Police identify man shot, killed in Richmond over weekend

Latest News

Gov. Ralph Northam speaks with WDBJ7 as the state of emergency he declared in march 2020 is set...
COVID state of emergency expiring in Virginia
Virginia’s vaccine coordinator says to expect Delta variant cases ‘to double every week’
Virginia’s vaccine coordinator says to expect Delta variant cases ‘to double every week’
Moderna study underway for young children
Moderna study underway for young children
For the city overall, 46% of people have one shot in them, only about 40% are fully vaccinated.
Virginia’s vaccine coordinator says to expect Delta variant cases ‘to double every week’