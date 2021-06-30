In-person Pridefest to be held at Brown’s Island in September

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Pride announced on Wednesday that VA Pridefest will return for an in-person celebration this September.

VA Pridefest, which is one of the largest celebrations of Richmond’s LGBTQ community in the region, was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival, which draws thousands of people to the event, will take place at Brown’s Island on Sept. 25.

Virginia Lottery will be the presenting sponsor.

“Having the Virginia Lottery support Pridefest as the presenting sponsor for 2021 is exactly the shot in the arm we needed,” said James Millner, Director of Virginia Pride. “The COVID pandemic really slowed the momentum we had gained after years of growth of Pridefest, so having the Virginia Lottery step up and invest in Pridefest and the LGBTQ community in such a significant way is a huge boost to us. We are very grateful.”

The Virginia Lottery is also been named Virginia Pride’s “Partner in Pride,” which means the Virginia Lottery will have a presence at most of the events the rest of the year.

“The Virginia Lottery is thrilled to partner with Virginia Pride as the presenting sponsor of Pridefest and to support its important year-round efforts to make the Richmond Region a better place for LGBTQ people to live, work and visit,” said Kevin Hall, Executive Director of the Virginia Lottery. “As a significant regional employer with a diverse workforce, and as a frequent sponsor of many nonprofit events which promote inclusion and strengthen communities, the Lottery is proud to celebrate the LGBTQ community during Pride Month and every month.”

Pridefest organizers are working on plans that will feature two stages, including a Youth Pride Pavilion stage with entertainment for youth and families, along with more than 100 vendors.

Virginia Pride said that health and safety will continue to be a priority.

“While we are excited that we are able to have an in-person Pridefest, we are keenly aware that circumstances could change and we are prepared for that possibility,” Millner said. “We are monitoring the situation closely and are absolutely committed to ensuring that we are in full compliance with all federal, state and local COVID-19 safety guidelines. Nothing is more important than the safety of our community.”

