Hanover County accepting applications for cooling assistance

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Department of Social Services is accepting applications for its Cooling Assistance program.

The program helps those eligible cover costs related to cooling a home.

Funding can be used for the following:

payment of electric bills (up to $400) to operate cooling equipment

payment of security deposits for electricity to operate cooling equipment

repair of a central air conditioning system or heat pump

purchase of a whole-house fan, including ceiling or attic fans

the purchase and installation of one window unit air conditioner for households where there is no unit or where the unit needs to be replaced

To be eligible, there must be at least one vulnerable person 60 years of age or older, disabled or under the age of 6.

Assitance is based on available funs and first-come, first-serve. Renters will need permission from their landlords to make alterations or improvements to the property.

“It’s probably going to be hot and humid this summer and this weather can be very dangerous to elderly and disabled people as well as children,” said Sheila Crossen-Powell, Director of Hanover County Social Services. “We urge anyone who would like to know more about the cooling assistance program to call us at 365-4100.”

The maximum amount that can be received is $400.

Eligibility is based on income.

The program runs through Aug. 16 or until funding runs out.

Applicants can apply online or by calling 1-855-635-4370. Paper applications are available online or at the Hanover Department of Social Services. All paper applications must be mailed, faxed to 365-4110 or returned in person.

For more information, call the Hanover Department of Social Services at 365-4100 or stop by the office.

