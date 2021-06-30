Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Hanover County accepting applications for cooling assistance

Air Conditioner
Air Conditioner(Kelsey Marier/KOLO 8 News Now)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Department of Social Services is accepting applications for its Cooling Assistance program.

The program helps those eligible cover costs related to cooling a home.

Funding can be used for the following:

  • payment of electric bills (up to $400) to operate cooling equipment
  • payment of security deposits for electricity to operate cooling equipment
  • repair of a central air conditioning system or heat pump
  • purchase of a whole-house fan, including ceiling or attic fans
  • the purchase and installation of one window unit air conditioner for households where there is no unit or where the unit needs to be replaced

To be eligible, there must be at least one vulnerable person 60 years of age or older, disabled or under the age of 6.

Assitance is based on available funs and first-come, first-serve. Renters will need permission from their landlords to make alterations or improvements to the property.

“It’s probably going to be hot and humid this summer and this weather can be very dangerous to elderly and disabled people as well as children,” said Sheila Crossen-Powell, Director of Hanover County Social Services. “We urge anyone who would like to know more about the cooling assistance program to call us at 365-4100.”

The maximum amount that can be received is $400.

Eligibility is based on income.

The program runs through Aug. 16 or until funding runs out.

Applicants can apply online or by calling 1-855-635-4370. Paper applications are available online or at the Hanover Department of Social Services. All paper applications must be mailed, faxed to 365-4110 or returned in person.

For more information, call the Hanover Department of Social Services at 365-4100 or stop by the office.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

On July 1st, adults 21 and older in Virginia will legally be allowed to possess up to an ounce...
Marijuana possession will be legal July 1 | Here’s what you need to know
Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
A look at Virginia’s new laws taking effect on July 1
In Virginia, the only people required to wear masks are those who are not fully vaccinated.
Virginia not changing face mask requirements as Delta variant spreads
Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Police: Chesterfield parents charged after child found dead in freezer
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. as clubs in the area of 20th St. and E Broad Street were...
Police identify man shot, killed in Richmond over weekend

Latest News

Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Police: Chesterfield parents charged after child found dead in freezer
On Wednesday, the first project for the Virginia Holocaust Museum's Capital Campaign got...
Virginia Holocaust Museum kicks of capital campaign for improvements
Police: Chesterfield parents charged after child found dead in freezer
Police: Chesterfield parents charged after child found dead in freezer
Clearing up the hazy marijuana laws that take effect Thursday
Clearing up the hazy marijuana laws that take effect Thursday