Flying Squirrels pay tribute to 1986 champion R-Braves

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the Flying Squirrels press on in 2021, the organization took fans back in time for a bit on Tuesday night, rewinding 35 years to when champagne flowed, a trophy was raised and a championship was celebrated.

The Squirrels honored the 1986 Richmond Braves on Tuesday, winners of that year’s International League title. Former R-Braves Charlie Puleo and Brad Komminsk returned to The Diamond to throw out ceremonial first pitches and relive some of their memories from that season.

“A lot of wins,” recalled Puleo. “80 wins that year, plus the championship, all great, but it’s guys like Brad and all the guys that were on that team that make the memories and that’s what I think about.”

“Every player plays to get to the big leagues, but outside of that, it’s to win championships,” added Komminsk. “You want to win wherever you go and this was the first opportunity I really had to play on a winning team and really win it all. It was awesome. It was a great memory.”

Nearly 4,900 fans convened at The Diamond to watch Tuesday’s game, a 5-2 Flying Squirrels’ loss to Binghamton, and to celebrate the legends from 35 years ago. It was a supportive crowd that reminded the former R-Braves’ stars of their time in the River City.

“You’re always going to get a good crowd,” said Komminsk, who has returned to Richmond on occasion as a minor league manager. “They’re knowledgeable, it’s a great minor league city. If you’re in the minor leagues, you want to come to Richmond, you want to come to Columbus, Ohio, you want to go to those type of cities and this is right up there on the chart.”

“It’s 100 degrees out there and you’ve got a really great crowd tonight,” noted Puleo. “That’s the way it was back in ‘86. Close to 400,000 people came to watch us. It was a great season and always very supportive.”

The 1986 Braves won the Governor’s Trophy, which goes to the International League champ, by topping the Rochester Red Wings in five games. Puleo made 27 regular-season starts during that season, including nine complete games, leading the International League with 14 wins. He spent parts of three seasons in his career with Richmond and played eight years in the majors with the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds.

Komminsk was the third baseman for the 1986 R-Braves. That year was the last of four total seasons he appeared with Richmond. He ranked second on the club during the championship campaign with 13 home runs and third with 65 RBI. Komminsk spent parts of eight seasons in the big leagues with the Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Indians, San Francisco Giants, Baltimore Orioles and Oakland Athletics.

