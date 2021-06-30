Healthcare Pros
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible Thursday

A line of strong to severe storms could bring damaging wind gusts Thursday evening
By Nick Russo
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thursday is now a First Alert Weather Day for the risk of strong to severe thunderstorms in the evening hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined most of Central and Southern Virginia in a low-end/marginal (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe storms. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts along with lightning and downpours.

There is a low-end risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday with strong wind gusts the main threat.(WWBT)

Forecast models show a line of showers and thunderstorms developing from 5 to 7pm northwest of RVA and moving across the Richmond metro from 7 to 9pm Thursday evening. The risk will likely end around 10pm as the storms weaken across southside Virginia.

The hour by hour forecast shows a line of strong to potentially severe storms crossing Central Virginia Thursday evening from 7 to 9pm.(WWBT)

Download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for updates on this risk for severe weather as we get closer!

