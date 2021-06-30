Double shooting investigation underway in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the area of Shore and Blick streets.

Police said they have located two victims. There isn’t any word on their conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-861-1212.

