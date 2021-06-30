Healthcare Pros
Crews respond to train derailment in Richmond

The derailment happened Wednesday.
The derailment happened Wednesday.(Richmond Fire Department.)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are responding to a train derailment that happened Wednesday afternoon in Richmond.

Richmond Fire Department responded shortly before 4 p.m. to East Main and Orleans streets.

At the scene, crews found several flat cars off the track.

No hazards were found. There were also no injuries reported.

Traffic in the area is closed.

The scene has been handed over to CSX.

