Complaint: Virginia skill games ban is racial discrimination

"Skill machine" in Charlottesville (FILE)
"Skill machine" in Charlottesville (FILE)(WVIR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A group of Asian American business owners in Virginia has requested that the state’s attorney general investigate what they say is racial discrimination in a pending ban on electronic skill games in their stores.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the Asian American Business Owners Association asked Mark Herring’s office to effectively block the ban that’s set to go into effect Thursday by refusing to enforce it.

Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment and Finance Chair Janet Howell say the ban is needed to stop the increase of previously unregulated game machines in convenience stores, truck stops and restaurants. Virginia’s General Assembly voted last year to allow casino gambling and sports betting.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

