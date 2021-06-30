Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Chesterfield County Fair returns

The Chesterfield County Fair returns
The Chesterfield County Fair returns(Pixabay)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Fair is returning from Aug. 27 to Sept. 4.

Last year, the county fair was canceled because of the pandemic.

The fair will have a Scholarship Silent Auction that raises money to be awarded to Chesterfield County high school seniors graduating in 2022.

For more information on the fair check out the Chesterfield County Fair’s website.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

On July 1st, adults 21 and older in Virginia will legally be allowed to possess up to an ounce...
Marijuana possession will be legal July 1 | What you need to know
Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
A look at Virginia’s new laws taking effect on July 1
In Virginia, the only people required to wear masks are those who are not fully vaccinated.
Virginia not changing face mask requirements as Delta variant spreads
Richmond Police investigating after officer shot
Richmond police identify man killed in quadruple shooting
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. as clubs in the area of 20th St. and E Broad Street were...
Police identify man shot, killed in Richmond over weekend

Latest News

Kaitlyin Danielle Frazier
Woman charged with trying to steal catalytic converter from church van
(Source: File)
City of Richmond prohibits amateur fireworks
The Washington Football Team stretches prior to a mini-camp workout on June 8, 2021.
Washington Football Team announces free fan passes to watch Richmond training camp
Guinea Pigs rescued from a fire in Richmond
Three guinea pigs rescued from fire in Richmond