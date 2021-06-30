Chesterfield County Fair returns

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Fair is returning from Aug. 27 to Sept. 4.

Last year, the county fair was canceled because of the pandemic.

The fair will have a Scholarship Silent Auction that raises money to be awarded to Chesterfield County high school seniors graduating in 2022.

For more information on the fair check out the Chesterfield County Fair’s website.

