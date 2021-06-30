Board of Wildlife Resources accepting comments on proposed regulation for coyote, furbearer hunting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Board of Wildlife Resources is now accepting public comment on a proposed regulation to prohibit certain coyote and furbearer hunting contests in Virginia.

The proposal would ban these contests when cash prizes or other inducements are offered.

Those who are interested to give their feedback on this proposed law can do so here. Comments must be submitted in writing with your name, address and phone number.

Feedback will be accepted now through July 30 at 11:59 p.m. and will be presented at a meeting on August 19.

If the board adopts the proposed legislation, it may go into effect as early as October 1.

