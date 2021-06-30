AAA expects 1.3 million Virginians to travel this Independence day weekend.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - AAA announced that they expect more than 47.7 million Americans to travel this Independence day weekend including 1.3 million Virginians.

Of Virginians traveling, AAA said 93% of them will be driving this weekend.

With this anticipated increase in travel, an increase in traffic and delays is also expected.

“Travel is in full swing this summer, as Americans eagerly pursue travel opportunities they’ve deferred for the last year-and-a-half,” said Martha Meade, Manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “We saw strong demand for travel around Memorial Day and the kick-off to the summer travel season. All indications are that Independence Day will be even busier.”

