28 rescued when Virginia roller coaster stops, no injuries

Officials say fire crews helped more than two dozen people get to safety after a roller coaster...
Officials say fire crews helped more than two dozen people get to safety after a roller coaster at a Virginia amusement park stopped unexpectedly.(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Officials say fire crews helped more than two dozen people get to safety after a roller coaster at a Virginia amusement park stopped unexpectedly.

News outlets report that 28 people were riding the Griffon roller coaster at Busch Gardens Williamsburg when it stopped Tuesday evening.

James City County Fire Chief Ryan Ashe says the evacuation went smoothly and no one was injured.

In a statement, Busch Gardens officials apologized and said safety is their top priority. The amusement park describes Griffon as a floorless dive coaster with a 205-foot drop.

Ashe says the coaster stopped at a point that was closer to the ground. He says it wasn’t immediately clear why the coaster stopped.

