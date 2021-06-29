Healthcare Pros
How to fly in a WWII Warbird when they visit Richmond area

WWII Warbird
WWII Warbird(Bay Aviation)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Five vintage WWII Warbirds are coming to Hanover County Municipal Airport and people have the opportunity to fly in them.

On July 17 and 18, Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will be hosting the planes in a Warbird Showcase where people can buy tickets to ride in them. Parking and admissions to the showcase are free.

Tickets to ride can be purchased online at Capital Wing’s website here, space is limited.

“Warbird rides are an opportunity for the public to sit in the same seats as did the crew of our aircraft in WWII. And feel the same power of the engines at take-off just as they did. And smell the same smells they did,” said Pete Ballard, Warbird Rides Coordinator for the Capital Wing. “Providing these warbird rides is a part of the CAF mission to honor the thousands of men and women who built, serviced and piloted the vintage WWII aircraft we keep flying.”

Questions about the event can be directed to Pete Ballard at capitalwingcaf@gmail.com or 540-450-5992.

