WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior

Those watching the cliff face fall from a pontoon boat said resulting waves were at least 10 to 12 feet tall.
Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake Superior on Saturday afternoon, in the area between Miner’s Beach and Mosquito Beach. (June 26, 2021)(Jahn Martin/WLUC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT
ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The views at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore are constantly changing, as one group witnessed over the weekend.

Viewer video from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake Superior on Saturday afternoon, at about 4:00 p.m., in the area between Miner’s Beach and Mosquito Beach.

Those watching from the pontoon boat said resulting waves were at least 10 to 12 feet tall, which caused a slight panic among those who aren’t good swimmers, or can’t swim, who were on the boat. No one was injured, as the boat successfully floated through on the waves.

Martin told TV6, “We could hear the cliff wall ‘popping and cracking’ and within 60 seconds a section of cliff approximately 200 feet wide fell before us. The splash and swell wave were very dramatic.”

Even though it couldn’t be adequately captured on video, Martin said this was a significant moment, noting, “Our trips to Marquette/Munising never disappoint!”

Two different angles of the cliff face falling can be seen in the video below. Warning: Audio is unedited from the viewer-submitted video, and some strong, loud language is used.

