Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

VMFA announces designers for new wing

(Source: VMFA)
(Source: VMFA)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts announced that the famous design firm Smith Group will design the museum’s expansion and renovation project.

The expansion will include space to display African art, photography and 21rst-century art. A second major exhibition space, special event space and a new entrance are also part of the plan.

Smith Group has designed projects for many museums including two Smithsonian, National Museum of American Indian and National Museum fo African American History and Culture.

“We are thrilled to have SmithGroup on board and excited to collaborate with their visionary team on this exciting building project,” said Alex Nyerges, VMFA’s Director and CEO. “The firm has demonstrated expertise in planning and designing dynamic, engaging museum environments. SmithGroup’s spirit of collaboration; their profound commitment to the same values that guide VMFA — diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility; their first-hand knowledge of Richmond and Virginia; and their drive for innovation make them an exceptional choice for VMFA’s ambitious expansion and renovation project.”

According to a press release, this expansion costs $190 million, and the project is expected to begin construction in the summer of 2023 finish in 2025.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Morgan Samuel Workman, age 19 of King William
Sheriff: 19-year-old arrested on child pornography charges in Hanover
Single-car crash on North Courthouse Rd. on June 26, 2021.
Police identify 25-year-old killed in Chesterfield crash
Virginia State Police say a man from Midlothian was killed in a single-vehicle crash in...
Midlothian man killed in Middlesex County crash
A now-viral Virginia Department of Transportation sign reads: "DRIVING FAST AND FURIOUS? THAT'S...
‘I Love You Back!’: Ludacris responds to VDOT’s ‘Fast and Furious’ sign
Georgia fugitives arrested after Va. traffic stop, pursuit

Latest News

Hourly historic canal cruises in Richmond.
Richmond Riverfront Canal Cruises begin this weekend
'Brunch on the Plaza' presented by Unlocking RVA
'Brunch on the Plaza' presented by Unlocking RVA
Magnolia Grange House Museum
Chesterfield Historical Society hosts free arts and craft activity
The Virginia General Assembly passed seven Virginia ABC-related laws that will go into effect...
Seven Virginia ABC laws to go into effect starting July 1