VMFA announces designers for $190 million expansion

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After an international search, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts has announced that Smith Group will design its $190 million expansion.

The expansion will have the space to display African art, photography and 21st-century art. A second major exhibition space, special event space and a new entrance are also part of the plan.

Smith Group has designed projects for many museums including two Smithsonian, National Museum of American Indian and National Museum fo African American History and Culture.

“We are thrilled to have SmithGroup on board and excited to collaborate with their visionary team on this exciting building project,” Alex Nyerges, VMFA’s Director and CEO said in a press release. “The firm has demonstrated expertise in planning and designing dynamic, engaging museum environments. SmithGroup’s spirit of collaboration; their profound commitment to the same values that guide VMFA — diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility; their first-hand knowledge of Richmond and Virginia; and their drive for innovation make them an exceptional choice for VMFA’s ambitious expansion and renovation project.”

According to the press release, the expansion will cost $190 million. Construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2023 finish in 2025.

