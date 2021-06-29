Virginia not changing face mask requirements as Delta variant spreads

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As numbers continue trending in the right direction, the World Health Organization (WHO) urges everyone to put their face masks back on as the contagious Delta variant spreads, which is raising worldwide concerns.

In Virginia, the only people required to wear masks are those who are not fully vaccinated.

With Delta spreading, the WHO wants fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people to remain wearing masks to slow the spread.

WVEC reports the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) says while it is keeping an eye on the variant, there are no plans to adjust the state’s mask recommendations.

The CDC is projecting a large number of cases to spread, saying variant cases are expected to double every two weeks.

However, if you’re fully vaccinated, research shows you are protected against the variant.

