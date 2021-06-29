TBI issues Amber Alert for missing 7-month-old after mother left dead at hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a baby after his mother was dropped off deceased at a hospital Sunday.
According to police, an unknown female was dropped off dead at Regional One Medical Center in Memphis. She suffered from an apparent gunshot wound. During the investigation, it was discovered that the victim had a seven-month-old son who is missing.
The baby, Braylen Clark, was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say he may be with his father, Barry Medlock. A second-degree murder warrant has been issued for Medlock.
Braylen is is 27.2″ long and weighs 18 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Braylen or Medlock’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
