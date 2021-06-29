Staunton residents to endure foul-smelling air

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - If you’re in Staunton Wednesday, June 30, you may notice a bit of an unpleasant smell. Columbia Gas of Virginia will be doing maintenance on the city’s natural gas system.

The work will affect Elm Street and Vinson Street, North Drive and Norwood Street, Skymont Road and North Drive, Westover Drive and Springhill Road, along with 1714 Springhill Road.

Anyone near the work may witness an open flame, which will be followed by an egg-like odor.

Russ Bedell, Director of Communications with Columbia, says the flame is completely safe.

“We follow all safety protocol. This is a very controlled process,” Bedell said.

Bedell says the flame is necessary for the project, which is to replace all the steel pipes with plastic ones.

“There’s a brief period of flame in the air when they’re flaring that gas, so people will see these flames flaring into the air at the different locations as we finish up this project,” Bedell said.

Bedell also warns that traffic in the area will be affected, but there will be detour signs redirecting drivers.

