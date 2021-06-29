Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Ruff Ryders of Virginia South hosted toy drive for Richmond children

Ruff Ryders of Virginia South Summer Kickoff Toy Drive
Ruff Ryders of Virginia South Summer Kickoff Toy Drive(Sherri Robinson)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ruff Ryders of Virginia South and other community-based organizations held a Summer Kickoff Toy Drive on June 26.

60 children, ages 5 to 12, received toys including bicycles and scooters.

The event, hosted by the City of Richmond Parks and Recreation at Broad Rock Sports Complex, had youth and adult soccer games, food and a DJ.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Morgan Samuel Workman, age 19 of King William
Sheriff: 19-year-old arrested on child pornography charges in Hanover
On July 1st, adults 21 and older in Virginia will legally be allowed to possess up to an ounce...
Marijuana possession will be legal July 1 | What you need to know
Single-car crash on North Courthouse Rd. on June 26, 2021.
Police identify 25-year-old killed in Chesterfield crash
Virginia State Police say a man from Midlothian was killed in a single-vehicle crash in...
Midlothian man killed in Middlesex County crash
A now-viral Virginia Department of Transportation sign reads: "DRIVING FAST AND FURIOUS? THAT'S...
‘I Love You Back!’: Ludacris responds to VDOT’s ‘Fast and Furious’ sign

Latest News

Single tickets to all shows will go on sale in August.
Richmond Ballet announces 2021-2022 season
(Source: VMFA)
VMFA announces designers for new wing
Hourly historic canal cruises in Richmond.
Richmond Riverfront Canal Cruises begin this weekend
'Brunch on the Plaza' presented by Unlocking RVA
'Brunch on the Plaza' presented by Unlocking RVA