Ruff Ryders of Virginia South hosted toy drive for Richmond children

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ruff Ryders of Virginia South and other community-based organizations held a Summer Kickoff Toy Drive on June 26.

60 children, ages 5 to 12, received toys including bicycles and scooters.

The event, hosted by the City of Richmond Parks and Recreation at Broad Rock Sports Complex, had youth and adult soccer games, food and a DJ.

