Ruff Ryders of Virginia South hosted toy drive for Richmond children
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ruff Ryders of Virginia South and other community-based organizations held a Summer Kickoff Toy Drive on June 26.
60 children, ages 5 to 12, received toys including bicycles and scooters.
The event, hosted by the City of Richmond Parks and Recreation at Broad Rock Sports Complex, had youth and adult soccer games, food and a DJ.
