Richmond school board votes to hold community meeting for George Wythe High School

The community rallied for a new George Wythe High School on Saturday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Public School Board voted on Monday to hold a meeting for community members concerned about the construction timeline for a new George Wythe High School.

The meeting will include details on plans for academic programs and Mayor Levar Stoney’s proposal request.

The meeting, slated for the week of July 12, will include time for public comments.

Community members demand action on high school construction with ‘Wythe Can’t Wait’ town hall

During Monday night’s meeting, members of the school board contemplated holding the meeting for roughly an hour.

Some said it’s premature since members don’t have positions in place needed to move forward with building the school. Others said it’s needed to show the community they are moving forward with the process.

Members decided the meeting will occur during the week of July 12, but a formal date has not been finalized. However, the meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. at George Wythe High School.

Richmond School Board members question superintendent’s proposed timeline for rebuilding George Wythe High

All members except for Cheryl Burke voted in favor of holding the meeting.

Previously, the school board accused the city of already overpaying for three school renovations, so they voted to take control of this project. However, Mayor Levar Stoney is going around their wishes, requesting design proposals this week for the new building, saying the school board is ignoring public demand.

Though, Stoney admits he can’t legally control the process once the bids come in; he’s trying to speed up the process, hoping the school board tag teams for future steps.

This is a developing story.

