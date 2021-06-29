Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Richmond Riverfront Canal Cruises begin this weekend

Hourly historic canal cruises in Richmond.
Hourly historic canal cruises in Richmond.(Venture Richmond)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Historic Riverfront Canal Cruises will be offered on the weekends starting July 2 and run through November.

These historically narrated tours cover Richmond’s history over centuries dating back to Powhatan’s Chiefdom. Each tour lasts 40 minutes and takes passengers down the James River and Kanawha Canal.

Tours will be available every hour on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 7 p.m at Turning Basin, 139 Virginia Street, and each boat can hold up to 28 passengers.

Tickets can be booked 24 hours in advance online or at the Turning Basin’s ticket kiosk on a first come first serve basis. Adult tickets are $10, children (5-12 years old) and seniors (65 and up) tickets are $6 and children 4 and under are free.

Passengers are asked to compile with the current CDC and VDH COVID-19 guidelines.

For information is available on Venture Richmond’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Morgan Samuel Workman, age 19 of King William
Sheriff: 19-year-old arrested on child pornography charges in Hanover
Single-car crash on North Courthouse Rd. on June 26, 2021.
Police identify 25-year-old killed in Chesterfield crash
Virginia State Police say a man from Midlothian was killed in a single-vehicle crash in...
Midlothian man killed in Middlesex County crash
A now-viral Virginia Department of Transportation sign reads: "DRIVING FAST AND FURIOUS? THAT'S...
‘I Love You Back!’: Ludacris responds to VDOT’s ‘Fast and Furious’ sign
Georgia fugitives arrested after Va. traffic stop, pursuit

Latest News

(Source: VMFA)
VMFA announces designers for new wing
'Brunch on the Plaza' presented by Unlocking RVA
'Brunch on the Plaza' presented by Unlocking RVA
Magnolia Grange House Museum
Chesterfield Historical Society hosts free arts and craft activity
The Virginia General Assembly passed seven Virginia ABC-related laws that will go into effect...
Seven Virginia ABC laws to go into effect starting July 1