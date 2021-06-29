Richmond Riverfront Canal Cruises begin this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Historic Riverfront Canal Cruises will be offered on the weekends starting July 2 and run through November.

These historically narrated tours cover Richmond’s history over centuries dating back to Powhatan’s Chiefdom. Each tour lasts 40 minutes and takes passengers down the James River and Kanawha Canal.

Tours will be available every hour on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 7 p.m at Turning Basin, 139 Virginia Street, and each boat can hold up to 28 passengers.

Tickets can be booked 24 hours in advance online or at the Turning Basin’s ticket kiosk on a first come first serve basis. Adult tickets are $10, children (5-12 years old) and seniors (65 and up) tickets are $6 and children 4 and under are free.

Passengers are asked to compile with the current CDC and VDH COVID-19 guidelines.

For information is available on Venture Richmond’s website here.

