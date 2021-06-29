Richmond police identify man killed in quadruple shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified the man killed in a quadruple shooting in Richmond.

On June 20, police were called to the 200 block of Crane Street, near an Exxon gas station and several downtown parking lots, where they found 24-year-old Da’Vonta McLaurin and three other people shot.

McLaurin was taken to an area hospital where he died. The three others took themselves to a hospital and are expected to survive.

Police say there was a large crowd in the parking lot prior to the shooting. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Richmond police at 804-646-3926 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 804-780-1000.

