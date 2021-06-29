Richmond Ballet announces 2021-2022 season
Season includes holiday favorite, ‘The Nutcracker’
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Ballet has announced its 2021-2022 season.
Single tickets to all shows will go on sale in August.
The following performances will be part of Richmond Ballet’s upcoming season:
Studio One - September 14-23, 2021
- Three Preludes (Stevenson/Rachmaninoff)
- Pas de Deux from Vestiges (Connor/Nyman)
- World Premiere by Ma Cong
Studio Two - October 26-31, 2021
- Allegro Brillante (Balanchine/Tchaikovsky)
- World Premiere by Tom Mattingly
Studio Three - March 22-27, 2022
- New Works by Jennifer Archibald, Nancy Paradis, and Katarzyna Skarpetowska
Studio Four - May 10-15, 2022
- Echoing Past (Winslett/Mendelssohn-Hensel)
- What’s Going On?, a world premiere (Caniparoli/various artists)
The Nutcracker will take place on December 11-23, 2021 and Romeo & Juliet will be performed on February 18-20, 2022. The Richmond Symphony will be performing in both of these performances.
