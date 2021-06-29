Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Richmond Ballet announces 2021-2022 season

Season includes holiday favorite, ‘The Nutcracker’
Single tickets to all shows will go on sale in August.
Single tickets to all shows will go on sale in August.(Richmond Ballet)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Ballet has announced its 2021-2022 season.

Single tickets to all shows will go on sale in August.

The following performances will be part of Richmond Ballet’s upcoming season:

Studio One - September 14-23, 2021

  • Three Preludes (Stevenson/Rachmaninoff)
  • Pas de Deux from Vestiges (Connor/Nyman)
  • World Premiere by Ma Cong

Studio Two - October 26-31, 2021

  • Allegro Brillante (Balanchine/Tchaikovsky)
  • World Premiere by Tom Mattingly

Studio Three - March 22-27, 2022

  • New Works by Jennifer Archibald, Nancy Paradis, and Katarzyna Skarpetowska

Studio Four - May 10-15, 2022

  • Echoing Past (Winslett/Mendelssohn-Hensel)
  • What’s Going On?, a world premiere (Caniparoli/various artists)

The Nutcracker will take place on December 11-23, 2021 and Romeo & Juliet will be performed on February 18-20, 2022. The Richmond Symphony will be performing in both of these performances.

To view the most up-to-date COVID-19 safety guidelines, click here.

For a full list of the 2021-2022 schedule, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Morgan Samuel Workman, age 19 of King William
Sheriff: 19-year-old arrested on child pornography charges in Hanover
On July 1st, adults 21 and older in Virginia will legally be allowed to possess up to an ounce...
Marijuana possession will be legal July 1 | What you need to know
Single-car crash on North Courthouse Rd. on June 26, 2021.
Police identify 25-year-old killed in Chesterfield crash
Virginia State Police say a man from Midlothian was killed in a single-vehicle crash in...
Midlothian man killed in Middlesex County crash
A now-viral Virginia Department of Transportation sign reads: "DRIVING FAST AND FURIOUS? THAT'S...
‘I Love You Back!’: Ludacris responds to VDOT’s ‘Fast and Furious’ sign

Latest News

Ruff Ryders of Virginia South Summer Kickoff Toy Drive
Ruff Ryders of Virginia South hosted toy drive for Richmond children
(Source: VMFA)
VMFA announces designers for new wing
Governor Ralph Northam announced plans to allocate more than $11.1 million in Growth and...
Gov. Northam announces $11.1 Million in GO Virginia Grants
Hourly historic canal cruises in Richmond.
Richmond Riverfront Canal Cruises begin this weekend