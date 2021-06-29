Richmond Ballet announces 2021-2022 season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Ballet has announced its 2021-2022 season.

Single tickets to all shows will go on sale in August.

The following performances will be part of Richmond Ballet’s upcoming season:

Studio One - September 14-23, 2021

Three Preludes (Stevenson/Rachmaninoff)

Pas de Deux from Vestiges (Connor/Nyman)

World Premiere by Ma Cong

Studio Two - October 26-31, 2021

Allegro Brillante (Balanchine/Tchaikovsky)

World Premiere by Tom Mattingly

Studio Three - March 22-27, 2022

New Works by Jennifer Archibald, Nancy Paradis, and Katarzyna Skarpetowska

Studio Four - May 10-15, 2022

Echoing Past (Winslett/Mendelssohn-Hensel)

What’s Going On?, a world premiere (Caniparoli/various artists)

The Nutcracker will take place on December 11-23, 2021 and Romeo & Juliet will be performed on February 18-20, 2022. The Richmond Symphony will be performing in both of these performances.

To view the most up-to-date COVID-19 safety guidelines, click here.

For a full list of the 2021-2022 schedule, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.