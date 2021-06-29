Healthcare Pros
Police identify man shot, killed in Richmond over weekend

By Kate Albright
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a 28-year-old man was shot and killed in Shockoe Bottom early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. as clubs in the area of 20th St. and E Broad Street were closing.

When officers arrived, Kendall Forbey, 28, was found unresponsive in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police ask that anyone in the area, including club patrons and residents, call Crime Stopper at 804-780-1000 regarding any suspicious activity in the area.

