Police: 2 shot, including firefighter responding to call

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Authorities say two people were shot, including a firefighter, as crews responded to a report of wires down in Portsmouth on Monday night.

The Portsmouth Fire Department says when crews called for a report of wires down arrived on Surry Street, someone opened fire, striking one firefighter and a second person, who isn’t a firefighter.

News outlets report the shooting victims were taken to hospitals.

Deputy Fire Chief-Operations Justin Arnold said the firefighter may be released Tuesday. There is no word on the condition of the second victim.

Police took a suspect into custody.

Portsmouth Police say a third person was shot nearby on Broad Street and went to a nearby hospital on his own with non-life-threatening injuries.

