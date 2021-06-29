Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Police: 2 shot, including firefighter responding to call

Police took a suspect into custody.
Police took a suspect into custody.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Authorities say two people were shot, including a firefighter, as crews responded to a report of wires down in Portsmouth on Monday night.

The Portsmouth Fire Department says when crews called for a report of wires down arrived on Surry Street, someone opened fire, striking one firefighter and a second person, who isn’t a firefighter.

News outlets report the shooting victims were taken to hospitals.

Deputy Fire Chief-Operations Justin Arnold said the firefighter may be released Tuesday. There is no word on the condition of the second victim.

Police took a suspect into custody.

Portsmouth Police say a third person was shot nearby on Broad Street and went to a nearby hospital on his own with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Samuel Workman, age 19 of King William
Sheriff: 19-year-old arrested on child pornography charges in Hanover
Single-car crash on North Courthouse Rd. on June 26, 2021.
Police identify 25-year-old killed in Chesterfield crash
Virginia State Police say a man from Midlothian was killed in a single-vehicle crash in...
Midlothian man killed in Middlesex County crash
A now-viral Virginia Department of Transportation sign reads: "DRIVING FAST AND FURIOUS? THAT'S...
‘I Love You Back!’: Ludacris responds to VDOT’s ‘Fast and Furious’ sign
Georgia fugitives arrested after Va. traffic stop, pursuit

Latest News

(Source: VMFA)
VMFA announces designers for new wing
Governor Ralph Northam announced plans to allocate more than $11.1 million in Growth and...
Gov. Northam announces $11.1 Million in GO Virginia Grants
Hourly historic canal cruises in Richmond.
Richmond Riverfront Canal Cruises begin this weekend
'Brunch on the Plaza' presented by Unlocking RVA
'Brunch on the Plaza' presented by Unlocking RVA