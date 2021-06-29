News to Know for June 29: George Wythe public meeting; Face mask wearing; Squirrels honor Richmond Braves

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you get out the door.

Another Hot, Humid Day

Hot and humid the next few days.

Today will be mostly sunny hot and humid. Highs in the mid 90s.

George Wythe Update

The Richmond Public School Board voted on Monday to hold a meeting for community members concerned about the construction timeline for a new George Wythe High School.

The meeting will include details on plans for academic programs and Mayor Levar Stoney’s proposal request.

The board decided it will not move forward with the Mayor’s request to collaborate on building Wythe.

The community meeting on George Wythe, slated for the week of July 12, will include time for public comments.

Mask Requirements Will Not Change

As numbers continue trending in the right direction, the World Health Organization (WHO) urges everyone to put their face masks back on as the contagious Delta variant spreads, which is raising worldwide concerns.

In Virginia, the only people required to wear masks are those who are not fully vaccinated.

WVEC reports the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) says while it is keeping an eye on the variant, there are no plans to adjust the state’s mask recommendations.

The CDC is projecting a large number of cases to spread, saying variant cases are expected to double every two weeks.

New Marijuana Law: What You Should Know

On July 1, adults 21 and older in Virginia will legally be allowed to possess up to an ounce of marijuana.

The law allows people to consume marijuana privately, but it cannot be consumed in public areas like sidewalks and parks.

It will be legal to cultivate up to four plants per household, they just can’t be visible from a public street.

The plants will have to be tagged with a note that it is for personal use, a name, driver’s license or state ID number.

AAA’s Concerns

AAA says it opposes the legalization of cannabis for recreational use because of its inherent traffic safety risks and because of the difficulties in writing legislation that protects the public and treats drivers fairly.

AAA reports that in Washington State after the state legalized the drug, fatal crashes involving drivers who recently used cannabis doubled, according to research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety (2020).

Data from the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice shows the number of fatalities with cannabinoid‐only or cannabinoid‐in‐combination (with other drugs and alcohol) positive drivers increased 153%, from 55 in 2013 to 139 in 2017.

More Laws On July 1

Another Virginia law that will go into effect on July 1 is the ‘Cocktails To Go’ legislation that was meant to help struggling restaurants during the pandemic.

In the spring, the General Assembly voted to continue to allow the drinks to flow for at least one more year.

Right now the Virginia A-B-C is conducting a study on public safety concerns related to ‘Cocktails To Go’, as lawmakers could decide to make the practice permanent.

Florida Condo Collapse

The slow work of sifting through the remnants of a collapsed Florida condo building stretched into a sixth day Tuesday, as families desperate for progress endured a wrenching wait for answers.

The work has been deliberate and treacherous. Just two additional bodies were found Monday, raising the count of confirmed dead to 11.

That leaves 150 people still unaccounted for in the community of Surfside, just outside Miami.

Flying Squirrels To Honor Richmond Braves

The Flying Squirrels will pay homage to the Richmond Braves 1986 International League Championship team before and during their game on June 29 at 6:35 p.m. against Binghamton.

The 1986 Richmond Braves went 80-60 and took home the Governor’s Cup as the winner of the International League, topping the Rochester Red Wings in the championship series in five games.

The Richmond Braves played from 1966 to 2008.

Final Thought

Life is a mirror and will reflect back to the thinker what he thinks into it - Ernest Holmes

