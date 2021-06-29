Healthcare Pros
Mysterious speed signs pop up on Charlottesville, Va., street

By Riley Wyant
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three new signs popped up on Preston Avenue over the weekend, telling drivers to slow down in a rather witty way.

However, Charlottesville quickly got rid of them early Monday, June 28. The city says it doesn’t know who posted the signs.

These signs were not just a warning, one of them poked fun at drivers with “Why speed? You’re just racing to a stoplight.”

The other two read “Yes, really. 25 is the limit and the law,” and “This speed benefits cars, not neighbors.”

Charlottesville Spokesperson Brian Wheeler says the signs were illegal, so they had to be taken down by Public Works. But for some, the message behind them still rings true.

“Sitting out here on the patio, we’ve definitely witnessed several accidents on the intersection here,” Kevin McElroy said. “There’s definitely seems to be an issue.”

McElroy is the founder of Random Row Brewing, which sits right off of Preston Ave.

“We get a lot of bikers and a lot of runners coming through this area, so you know it’s kind of important that people realize that and people are driving safely,” McElroy said.

