In microtransit test, some rural Virginians can now order bus rides through an app

Residents of two rural Virginia counties who don’t have an easy way to get around are gaining more flexibility to order up a ride from an app.

But instead of getting transportation through ride-sharing platforms like Uber or Lyft, which aren’t always an option in sparsely populated areas, the app will connect them to small buses operated by local transit agencies.

Gloucester and Wise counties will be the first localities to test out the technology under the first micro-transit pilot program in Virginia. The 18-month program will rely on vehicles and drivers already in operation through Mountain Empire Transit in Southwest Virginia and Bay Transit, which serves the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula.

The buses won’t follow fixed routes or schedules, but will instead adapt based on requests from riders who might be car-less, elderly or unable to drive because of a disability or medical condition.

“In areas where there is less density but you have more need in the community, these on-demand zones where you can do micro-transit really have a way to reach the rider in a way we haven’t been able to before,” said Jennifer DeBruhl, chief of public transportation for the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.

Many local transit agencies already offer some form of on-demand service, though passengers typically have to call a phone number at least a day in advance to schedule a pickup. Under the test system, users will be able to schedule same-day trips and can probably expect to be picked up in a matter of minutes, not hours.

The exact wait times won’t be known until the services are up and running and will likely vary based on time of day, the number of vehicles each agency has in operation and rider demand.

“It wouldn’t be necessarily like an Uber or a Lyft where they just pick you up,” DeBruhl said. “But they’re looking at all the requests and that software system is dynamically scheduling all of the requests.”

The new test program will run on technology from New York-based micro-transit company Via Transportation. Most of the roughly $228,000 in federal and state funding for the pilot program will cover the costs of Via’s software.

(Virginia Mercury)

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

