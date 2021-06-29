Healthcare Pros
Market at 25th celebrates return of food samples.

Market at 25th
Market at 25th(Market)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Market at 25th is hosting a Super Summer Sampling event to celebrate the return of in-store samples.

This free event will be on July 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Some of the vendors who are attending include Richlands Dairy and Creamery, Robbins Cellar and AR’s Hot Southern Honey.

“Almost, if not all, grocery stores nixed in-store samples last March, but food and beverage samples are making their way back to the Market at 25th in a BIG way,” said Market at 25th in a press release.

For more visit the event’s Facebook page here.

