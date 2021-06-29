Healthcare Pros
Lexington woman welcomes cards for 100th birthday

By Bruce Young
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Anne Durr got up early for us Tuesday; normally she sleeps in to 10:30.

After 100 years, you get to set your own schedule.

“She keeps us on our toes, that’s for sure, absolutely keeps us on our toes,” said Jaclyn Hostetter, the administrator at the Mayflower assisted living residence. “She knows what she wants, and we make sure we get it for her.”

Actually, to be technical, she turns 100 August 1.

“I haven’t made it yet,” Durr said. “I have a few more days. But I expect I’ll make it.”

But in the Mayflower, the celebrations have already begun.

“Hundred’s a big deal,” said Hostetter.

And one part they want is birthday cards.

“I love to send cards,” Durr said. “I love to get cards.”

“We have them downstairs for her every day at lunch when she gets them, and she just loves reading them,” according to Hostetter.

“I mean, I get them from people I don’t even know,” said Durr. “I do.”

And now the folks at the Mayflower would like to flood her mailbox for her 100th.

“We want to get her as many cards as we can get for her hundredth birthday,” Hostetter said.

Well, that and a few treats.

“Anything chocolate,” Durr noted. “I like chocolate.”

You can send her a card at 409 South Main Street, Lexington, Va. 24450

