Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Keeping pets calm during fireworks

Pets and Fireworks Safety
Pets and Fireworks Safety(KOLO)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local animal shelters usually intake 30-40 runaway dogs every Fourth of July weekend, but local veterinarians say there are things you can do to keep yours safe and calm during fireworks displays.

Doctors say it’s best to be proactive so your pet doesn’t try to run away, by making sure doors are locked and windows are closed before fireworks start.

“I know people are excited about lighting them off, but if you have neighbors that have animals, just be conscious of that,” says Dr. Courtney Wiegard, the managing veterinarian at Vinton Veterinary hospital. “If you have some neighbors with animals in the area with a high noise phobia, that this may be detrimental.”

You can also use a product like a thunder shirt for your dog to wear, or putting them in a quiet dark environment and turning on soft music can help keep them from hearing the loud noises.

If you’d like more information about oral medications to calm your pet’s anxiety, contact your veterinarian.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On July 1st, adults 21 and older in Virginia will legally be allowed to possess up to an ounce...
Marijuana possession will be legal July 1 | What you need to know
Morgan Samuel Workman, age 19 of King William
Sheriff: 19-year-old arrested on child pornography charges in Hanover
Single-car crash on North Courthouse Rd. on June 26, 2021.
Police identify 25-year-old killed in Chesterfield crash
Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
A look at Virginia’s new laws taking effect on July 1
Virginia State Police say a man from Midlothian was killed in a single-vehicle crash in...
Midlothian man killed in Middlesex County crash

Latest News

On This Day: ‘The Derecho’ hit Richmond
Impact of marijuana legalization on criminal records
Impact of marijuana legalization on criminal records
For the city overall, 46% of people have one shot in them, only about 40% are fully vaccinated.
Virginia’s vaccine coordinator says to expect Delta variant cases ‘to double every week’
The Hanover Tomato Festival is getting expanded to a whole month of events!
Celebrate tomatoes with a month full of events in Hanover
(Source: File)
City of Richmond prohibits amateur fireworks