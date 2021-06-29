Healthcare Pros
James River Associations offers free paddle trips to hospital workers

James River Relief program
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Associations and partners are offering their thanks to hospital workers by providing free paddle trips.

In June of 2020, the association created the James River Relief program to give back to hospital workers who were dealing with the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic.

Tuesday, it was announced that the James River Relief program is back this summer.

“We were thrilled to give away more than 100 trips last summer to hospital workers in the James River watershed,” said Bill Street, CEO for the James River Association. “We are excited to bring this program back and grateful to partner with several outfitters in various locations on the James, to provide a break on the water offering solace, relaxation, and enjoyment on our beautiful river.”

Hospital workers can visit the James River Association’s website for more information and to sign up for a free trip.

